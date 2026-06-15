Govt to develop rental housing in EWS projects across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop rental housing in projects meant for economically-weaker section (EWS) households in cities to curb the growth of slums in urban areas.
Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday said the initiative will be implemented across urban centres in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0.
He said the draft Urban Area Rent Control Act, 2026 will encourage the development of rental housing while protecting both landlords and tenants from exploitation. Mahapatra said the proposed legislation has been drafted to ensure the availability of affordable rental accommodation for people unable to secure housing in cities.
The migration of large number of people to Bhubaneswar and other major urban centres, coupled with difficulties in finding suitable rented accommodation, has led to a rise in urban slums. The state capital alone has nearly 450 slums.
The minister said the proposed rent control law, along with the rental housing initiative under PMAY-U 2.0, will provide relief to such residents and help check the expansion of slums in cities. “Rental housing projects will be developed across all urban areas of the state to meet the growing demand for affordable accommodation,” he said.
As part of the initiative, suitable vacant buildings and structures will also be identified in urban areas and brought under the rental housing framework.
Department sources said the state government had last month announced ‘A Roof for All’ initiative to provide housing coverage to 80 per cent of the urban population by 2036. The programme will adopt a structured three-tier approach catering to economically- weaker sections, low-income groups and a dedicated rental housing model designed specifically for migrant and floating populations.
The initiative will be launched initially in Rourkela and subsequently expanded to other cities in phases.
To expedite implementation, district collectors have been directed to identify and allocate suitable land on priority so that the projects can commence without delay.