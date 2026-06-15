Govt to develop rental housing in EWS projects across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop rental housing in projects meant for economically-weaker section (EWS) households in cities to curb the growth of slums in urban areas.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday said the initiative will be implemented across urban centres in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0.

He said the draft Urban Area Rent Control Act, 2026 will encourage the development of rental housing while protecting both landlords and tenants from exploitation. Mahapatra said the proposed legislation has been drafted to ensure the availability of affordable rental accommodation for people unable to secure housing in cities.

The migration of large number of people to Bhubaneswar and other major urban centres, coupled with difficulties in finding suitable rented accommodation, has led to a rise in urban slums. The state capital alone has nearly 450 slums.