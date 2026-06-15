Odisha collectors told to ensure compliance with inland waterways safety norms

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to strengthen safety and security in inland waterways across Odisha, the state government has issued a series of time-bound directives aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring regulatory compliance in boat operations.

Chairing a virtual inter-departmental review meeting on inland water transport safety here recently, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department NBS Rajput outlined several action points for immediate implementation by district administrations, police and maritime agencies.

He asked all collectors to convene district-level meetings focused on enforcement measures and public awareness regarding inland waterway safety. District administrations have been asked to conduct regular inspections and surveys to identify unregistered boats operating in their jurisdictions. The exercise is intended to bring all vessels under the regulatory framework and curb unauthorised operations.

To strengthen monitoring, the government has decided to operationalise local enforcement teams, comprising district officials and local police, which will monitor compliance with safety regulations, including mandatory registration, passenger limits and the availability of safety equipment.

The Odisha Maritime Board and district administrations have also been tasked with assessing the availability of life-saving equipment at boat jetties and on vessels. Requisitions for additional equipment under the Sahid Baji Rout Noujatra Suraksha Yojana are to be submitted to the department within two weeks.

Rajput stressed the need for strict enforcement of regulations, improved inter-departmental coordination and the adoption of best practices to ensure the highest standards of safety and security in Odisha’s inland waterways.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Commerce and Transport, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Tourism, Fisheries departments and the Odisha Maritime Board.