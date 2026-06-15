Odisha issues guidelines to promote heritage properties of pre-1950s era

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to revive Odisha’s heritage properties and utilise them to boost tourism development, the state government has brought out operational guidelines for conservation of such structures built before 1950, and encourage their adaptive reuse. Such properties can avail capital investment subsidy (CIS) for repair, restoration, renovation and improvement.

Official sources said the guidelines are based on the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy, 2026. The structures include palaces, forts, mansions and other culturally significant buildings which possess architectural, historical and cultural significance with distinctive heritage features and ambience.

The government aims to encourage conservation and adaptive reuse of such structures by linking them with tourism-driven economic activities. The initiative is expected to provide a fresh impetus to heritage conservation while creating new avenues for rural and cultural tourism.

As per the guidelines, the heritage properties will have five categories like hotel, museum, restaurant/cafeteria and banquet. A heritage hotel must have at least five guest rooms and can have different nomenclature like heritage palace, resorts or homestays.

Similarly, a heritage restaurant should be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 guests at a time, while banquet venues must have one room for guests, seating capacity of at least 20 guests and a built-up area of 500 sq ft or more.

The eligibility criteria for projects seeking financial incentives under the scheme stated that property owners must establish clear ownership or hold a valid lease of at least 10 years. Besides, they will also have to furnish documentary evidence like revenue records, historical documents, district administration reports, certificates from the ASI or reports from conservation experts authorised by Tourism department to prove that the structure was built before 1950.