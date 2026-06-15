Odisha man hacks 65-year-old father and stepmom to death over property

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man allegedly killed his 65-year-old father and stepmother over a land dispute at Tertang village under Balikuda police limits here on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Satyananda Parida (65) and his wife Charulata Parida (50). The accused, Dillip Parida (42), has been detained by police.

Sources said Satyananda, a grocery shop owner of Tertang village, remarried four years ago after the death of his first wife. Following his second marriage with Charulata, disputes frequently arose within the family over various issues, particularly landed property.

Dillip was reportedly upset after his father sold some of his landed property to the sister of his first wife. He had asked his father to transfer all the family property in his name. However, Satyananda turned down his son’s request. Instead, he was reportedly planning to give some of his land to the relatives of Charulata, further angering Dillip.