OMFPA to boycott fishing over rise in diesel prices

PARADIP: The Odisha Marine Fish Producers’ Association (OMFPA) on Saturday decided to boycott fishing activities for an indefinite period in the state after lifting of the ban from June 15 (Monday), until their long-standing demands are fulfilled.

The demands include supply of diesel at normal retail price through fishing harbour outlets, withdrawal of bulk industrial diesel pricing mechanism, agricultural benefits and protection to marine fisheries sector, supply of diesel at retail price through cooperative consumer centres, control of pollution in the Paradip coast, formulation of a national policy to ensure equal fuel assistance and welfare facilities for fishermen of all coastal states, etc.

Addressing the media, OMFPA president Srikant Parida stated that the association was concerned over the deteriorating condition of the marine fisheries sector in the state, especially Paradip. The members further urged the state government and the Centre to resolve the operational and financial crises facing the region.

They stated that the steep rise in diesel prices had burdened the fishermen. While the diesel normally costs Rs 101 per litre, fishermen are being forced to buy it at Rs 142 per litre at the consumer centre in the fishing harbour, they said.