Youth killed, seven injured as motorcycle rams into auto in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 22-year-old youth was killed while seven others including six women sustained injuries after a motorcycle collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on Badamba T-Bridge here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sushil Kumar Gochhi of Brindavanpur village under Badamba police limits. He was going to his sister’s house to celebrate Raja festival when the incident took place.

As per eyewitnesses, both the vehicles were travelling at high speed when they lost control and rammed into each other. The impact of the collision was such that Gochhi’s head got decapitated and both the vehicles were completely damaged.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel reached the spot and took the injured auto driver and the six women passengers to hospital.

Following the accident, family members of the deceased and villagers staged a road blockade on T-Setu demanding compensation. The road blockade was withdrawn after local administration provided `30,000 from Red Cross fund and assured compensation from insurance.