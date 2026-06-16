16-feet-long crocodile captured from canal in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A giant saltwater crocodile was rescued from a canal in Jarimula village under Rajnagar forest range within Bhitarkanika National Park here on Monday.

Some villagers first spotted the 16-foot-long crocodile in the morning and raised an alarm. On being informed, a team of forest personnel rushed to the village and netted the reptile.

Range officer of Rajnagar Chittaranjan Beura said after a prolonged struggle for four hours, six forest personnel captured the crocodile and later released it in Patasala river within the park. The reptile is suspected to have crossed the river bank and entered the canal during high tide.

“The crocodile did not attack humans. It was also not injured while being captured,” he said.