22-year-old woman’s blood-soaked body found, kin cry rape, murder in Odisha

UMERKOTE : Hours after a minor girl was allegedly gangraped in Mayurbhanj’s Rairangpur, a 22-year-old woman was found murdered in a village under Kodinga police limits in Nabarangpur district on Sunday night.

The victim’s family alleged she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The incident took place in Chacharaguda village.

According to family members, the woman had gone out on Sunday night to celebrate the first day of Raja festival with her friends. On Monday morning, her brother discovered her blood-stained body lying near the backyard of their house. He reportedly noticed blood oozing from her mouth and swelling around her neck, raising suspicions of foul play.

A friend said she and the victim had gone to enjoy rides on the village swing at around 9 pm. During the festivities, the 22-year-old reportedly left the gathering alone without informing anyone.

Assuming that she had returned home, the friend went back to her house at around 10 pm. Since the Raja festival was going on in the village at night, the family was not worried when the young woman did not return home.