Body of man murdered over an extramarital affair exhumed in Odisha

BALASORE: Police on Monday exhumed the decomposed body of a 43-year-old man who was allegedly murdered over an illicit affair in Berhampur area of the district last month.

Police said the body of Birendra Behera of Jamuna village under Keshipur panchayat was recovered based on the confession of accused Birendra Madhei (43).

A resident of Gopalpur under Berhampur police limits, Madhei had allegedly killed Behera after suspecting him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

During interrogation, Madhei reportedly confessed to burying Behera’s body in a pit on an embankment near his in-laws’ village Badasingaria in Udala area. In the presence of a scientific team, police excavated the site and recovered the decomposed body.

Balasore additional SP Pramod Mallick, Berhampur IIC Premada Nayak and other police personnel also recreated the crime scene with the accused.

The incident came to light after Behera’s wife Sabitri lodged a missing person complaint in Berhampur police station on May 31. Sources said Behera shared close ties with Madhei’s family.

However, Madhei suspected that Behera was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife. Around a month before the incident, Madhei reportedly called Behera to his house and assaulted him. The matter was later settled in the presence of the local sarpanch and villagers.

Despite the settlement, Sabitri alleged that Madhei threatened to kill her husband. On May 25, Behera reportedly received a phone call from an unknown number offering him a driving job at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district.

He left home for the job but was allegedly abducted from Jamuna chowk by Madhei and his associates before being murdered. Madhei was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra around three days back.

Police said the accused’s wife has been detained for her alleged involvement in the crime. Investigation is underway.