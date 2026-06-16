Drunk man kills father, 28-year-old youth axes brother to death over land dispute in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL : An elderly person was reportedly beaten to death by his drunk son over a land dispute in Gosaninuagaon area of Ganjam district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as 76-year-old Sarat Chandra Mohanty. The accused, Biraja Prasad Mohanty (46), was arrested on Monday.

The incident took place in Tota Sahi under Gosaninuagaon police limits. A senior police officer said the accused came home drunk on Sunday evening and had an altercation with his father over property-related issues. When the argument between the father-son duo escalated, Biraja reportedly assaulted Sarat with a wooden plank in a fit of rage. He also allegedly assaulted his mother when she came to the rescue of her husband.

Both Sarat and his wife suffered grievous injuries in the assault and were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. However, Sarat succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night. His wife is battling for life in the hospital.

Police said a case was registered in connection with the incident. The accused was arrested and produced in court on the day.