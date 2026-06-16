Five quintal ganja seized from water tanker in Odisha

BOUDH : Boudh police seized over five quintals of ganja concealed inside a water tanker mounted on a tractor and arrested one person in this connection on Monday.

The seizure was made during a morning patrol and intelligence-gathering operation by a team from Kantamal police station.

According to police, the team intercepted the tractor with an attached water tanker near Tikirapada village road at around 9 am. Subsequently the cops stopped the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Sanjit Mahananda (24) of Thelkobeda village under Kantamal police limits. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he was transporting the ganja to deliver it to another accused.

Police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and recovered 510 kg of ganja hidden inside the tanker. The tractor-tanker vehicle was also seized.

Mahananda was arrested and produced in court. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Police said investigation is underway to establish the linkages of the ganja smuggling network and identify other persons involved in the racket.