Maoist arms, explosives dump unearthed along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI : Security forces unearthed a large Maoist arms and explosives dump in a dense forested region along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Malkangiri district in the early hours of Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs obtained during interrogation of surrendered Maoists, a team of District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an intensive search operation in the forests of Silakota, Perwai and Keskaguda under Podia police limits bordering Dornapal area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

During the operation, security personnel discovered a concealed Maoist dump and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and equipment believed to belong to cadres of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

The seized items included three sten carbines, a country-made pistol, an SBML gun, a damaged 12-bore gun, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted with iron pipes, two powerful IEDs weighing one kg and six kg respectively, and 20 UBGL grenades.

The recovery also comprised 53 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, 18 SBML cells, a sniper telescope, electrical cables, detonator-related materials, a bike battery, solar panel, welding machine set, wire cutters, weighing machine, vice tools and other materials suspected to have been used for manufacturing and assembling explosive devices.

Police suspect the weapons and explosives were stockpiled to target civilians and security personnel operating in the border region. Officials said the recovery is another significant success in the continuing efforts to eliminate residual Maoist infrastructure from the district.

Malkangiri achieved the target of becoming Maoist-free by March 31, 2026.