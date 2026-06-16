Odisha CM flags off Somnath Swabhiman Yatra-2026 with over 1,100 pilgrims

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday formally inaugurated the historic Somnath Swabhiman Yatra-2026, flagging off a special train carrying over 1,100 pilgrims from Odisha to the sacred Somnath temple at Prabhas Patan in Gujarat.

Describing the pilgrimage as more than a train journey, the chief minister said it symbolises Odisha’s faith, devotion and cultural pride. “This is not merely a rail journey; it is a journey of our cultural self-respect,” he said, adding that Lord Jagannath in the east and Lord Somnath in the west represent India’s enduring spiritual unity.

Majhi said the yatra forms part of the nationwide Somnath Swabhiman Parva, commemorating two major milestones in Indian history - the 1,000th year of the first invasion of the Somnath temple by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026 CE and the 75th anniversary of the shrine’s reconstruction inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.

As part of the nationwide pilgrimage initiative, similar trains carrying devotees from Lucknow and Delhi are also travelling to Somnath.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ is reflected in the development of world-class pilgrim infrastructure at Somnath, including museums, exhibition galleries and facilities under the PRASHAD scheme,” Majhi said.