One arrested for assault on woman sarpanch in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Monday arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of assaulting Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha in the Mahakalapada block office.

Mahakalapada IIC Manas Kumar Mallick said acting on the complaint of the 33-year-old sarpanch, police arrested Partha Sarathi Samantray. Other accused have fled their respective villages. Police are raiding their hideouts to nab them.

On the day, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous met Ojha at the district headquarters hospital where the sarpanch is undergoing treatment after her arrest on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, Sofia demanded strict action against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted her at the behest of the Mahakalapada BDO and BJP leaders including local MLA Durga Prasan Nayak.

“Attempts are being made by the police to shield the culprits as is usually the case in incidents of violence against women in the state,” Sofia alleged. She also criticised the police for arresting Ojha and her brother.

Farmer leader and national coordinator of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) Akshay Kumar also met Ojha at the hospital and demanded action against police personnel involved in the alleged attack on the sarpanch in the BDO’s office on Thursday.

On Sunday, the state government sought a detailed report from the district administration on the incident. Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer said, “We are closely monitoring the issue. The district administration will submit a report to the state government in this regard soon.”