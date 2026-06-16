Property attachment order against Niyamgiri leader triggers outrage

BERHAMPUR: A court order directing attachment of the property of prominent Niyamgiri movement leader Lada Sikaka has triggered strong reactions from tribal organisations, social activists and members of civil society, reviving debate over tribal rights and environmental movements in the Niyamgiri region.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Lanjigarh, has declared Sikaka an absconder in connection with a case and directed the IIC of Kalyansinghpur police station in Rayagada district to initiate proceedings for attachment of his property.

A resident of Lakhapadar village in Kalyansinghpur block, Sikaka belongs to the Dongria Kondh community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). He is a leading figure of the Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti (NSS), which spearheaded the movement against bauxite mining in the Niyamgiri hills and has long campaigned for the protection of tribal rights, forests and natural resources.

The court order pertains to a 2017 criminal case in which Sikaka has been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Expressing concern over the order, 68 eminent citizens including environmentalist Prafulla Samantara, writer Arundhati Roy, advocate Prashant Bhushan, former NCPCR chairperson Biswapriya Kanungo and academician Manoranjan Mohanty have appealed to the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court to intervene.