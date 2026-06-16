Speeding car ploughs into pedestrians, two killed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons including an IAS officer’s husband were killed and four others suffered injuries after a speeding car ploughed into pedestrians and a string of bikes and an autorickshaw near Press Square under Maitree Vihar police limits on Monday evening.

Initial investigation revealed the electric vehicle was travelling at a high speed from Press Square to Gadakana when it reportedly lost control after jumping a speed breaker. The driver of the car, however, managed to flee after the accident.

The deceased were identified as Jeyrom Ekka, the husband of an IAS officer, and Santosh Behera. The four injured have been hospitalised.

Eyewitnesses claimed the electric car flew a feet into air after hitting the speed breaker, following which the driver lost control. It then hit the pedestrians standing in front of a tea stall near the New Government Colony. The car also rammed parked motorcycles and an autorickshaw and came to a grinding halt only after hitting a tree. The autorickshaw overturned under impact of the collision.

The front portion of the car was completely damaged in the crash. The accident triggered panic among citizens and disrupted traffic on the route. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. The car driver later surrendered before the police, said an officer.