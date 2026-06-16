Suspected Maoists spotted, police scan forests in Odisha

ROURKELA: Amid growing concern among villagers over movement of suspected Maoists, Sundargarh police has intensified search operations and drone surveillance in forest areas along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Personnel from Kinjirkela police station, assisted by the District Voluntary Force (DVF), on Sunday carried out area domination and search operations in the Kulba forest.

Surveillance drones were also deployed to scan the forest along the interstate border after two unidentified persons were reportedly seen loitering near the area recently.

Residents of several villages under Deobhubanpur panchayat in Balishankara block reportedly spotted one or two suspicious persons moving around during the night over the past week.

The unidentified persons were first spotted around midnight near Kachharjore village, close to Chinutungri and Baglata forests, around a week ago.

They were reportedly seen again at Kachharjore on June 9 and later in nearby villages, including Tangarjore and Dhubendand. Villagers claimed the suspects were dressed in dark-coloured uniforms and carrying large backpacks.

Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur described the exercise as a routine patrolling and area domination operation. She said drones were deployed to scan forested locations along the border following reports that villagers were panicking over the movement of two unidentified persons, who were seen either together or separately.

The SP said despite speculation about Maoist presence in the region, no concrete evidence has emerged so far. However, police are maintaining strict surveillance and closely monitoring the situation.