Thunderstorm on cards as monsoon advances into Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after arriving in Odisha, the southwest monsoon advanced to some more parts of the state on Monday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon further advanced into some parts of Odisha, Telengana, Jharkhand and Bihar besides remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and west-central Bay of Bengal.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, the northern limit of monsoon is now passing through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui and Muzaffarpur.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh during next four to five days,” she informed.

Mohanty further said an upper air cyclonic circulation over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh will support the progress of the monsoon over the state.

Besides, a trough running from the cyclonic circulation over south coastal Odisha, adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across southwest Bay of Bengal is also expected to enhance the monsoon advancement in the state, she added.

The regional met office has forecast thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface winds in parts of the state in the next four days.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, heavy rainfall activity was witnessed at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts. Bolagarh and Tigiria received 90 mm rains each, Bhuban 80 mm and Kankadahad, Altuma, Jenapur, Narasinghpur and Kamakhyanagar 70 mm each.