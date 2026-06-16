Two drivers burnt alive after trucks collide head-on in Odisha’s Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: Drivers of two multi-axle trucks were charred to death after the vehicles collided head-on on State Highway (SH)-10 near Kainsara village under Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh district on Tuesday morning.

Bhasma police station IIC Amar Hota said an empty road trailer was speeding towards Sundargarh from Jharsuguda, while a Hyva truck laden with ash-like material was travelling to Jharsuguda from Sundargarh. At around 6.45 am, the speeding empty truck veered off the carriageway, crossed the median and rammed into the other truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Hota added that both vehicles became wedged together, trapping the drivers inside their respective cabins. The IIC said the fuel tank of one of the vehicles then leaked heavily, caught fire and rapidly turned into an inferno, engulfing both trucks as plumes of black smoke billowed into the air.