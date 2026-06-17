17-yr-old Odisha teen killed for objecting to man urinating near pond embankment

BERHAMPUR: A 17-year-old boy died after being allegedly punched in the face for objecting to a man urinating near the pond embankment at Khajuria village under Gosaninuagaon police limits in Ganjam on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as A Sania of Khajuria village. The accused, Krushna Chandra Sasmal (28), of Fulta village has been detained by police.

The incident took place at around 4 pm. According to preliminary investigation, Krushna reportedly went to urinate near the Ghata Bandha (pond embankment) in the village. Sania, who was present there with his friends, objected to the act, leading to a heated argument between the two.

The verbal altercation escalated into a physical scuffle during which the accused allegedly punched Sania in the face. The teenager reportedly collapsed and became unconscious at the spot.

Locals immediately shifted him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M along with senior police officers visited the crime scene for investigation. Statements of eyewitnesses and the accused were recorded.

The SP said a case has been registered in Gosaninuagaon police station under section 103(1) of the BNS. The accused is being interrogated. The deceased’s body has been preserved in the mortuary pending autopsy. The exact cause of the boy’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway, he added.