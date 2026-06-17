Ensure 3-tier security for NEET retest: Odisha DGP to SPs

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest scheduled to be held on June 21, DGP YB Khurania on Tuesday assessed security and administrative arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the examination in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in the state capital, Khurania stressed the need for a transparent, fair and secure examination process, and directed all district SPs and senior police officers to work out a three-tier security system across examination centres and sensitive locations for the purpose.

Officials said the NEET-UG retest will be conducted across 132 examination centres in the state. Keeping this in view, the DGP instructed police authorities to ensure robust law-and-order management and seamless coordination so that the examination is conducted without any disruption.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on security arrangements at examination centres, CCTV surveillance, protection of lockers where question papers are stored, security inside and outside exam venues, traffic management and emergency response mechanisms.

The DGP also instructed officials to strengthen social media monitoring, keep cyber cells on high alert, closely track misinformation and rumours and conduct advance inspections and testing of all security measures before the examination.

This apart, strict adherence to established protocols was emphasised for the collection and secure transportation of OMR sheets from exam centres to designated safe locations after the retest.

Khurania further warned that irregularities or security lapses would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed all SPs to remain vigilant and fully prepared to ensure the successful and incident-free conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

As it is, the state government has announced free bus transport facility for students appearing for the retest. The government has also planned a mock exercise of its preparedness for the crucial medical examination on June 20.