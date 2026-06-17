Grievance meet cancelled after locals stage protest over stalled road project

DEOGARH : A public grievance hearing scheduled by the Deogarh administration at Jharakandal panchayat under Barkote block was cancelled on Tuesday following a strong protest by locals demanding immediate resumption of a road construction project.

Villagers said the Public Works department (PWD) had taken up construction of a 7.47-km road from Purunapani chowk to Tendra in Sundargarh district via Jharakandal and Gurujang. The project, estimated at `18.70 crore, was awarded on March 10, 2025 and was scheduled for completion by February this year.

However, the work has reportedly remained stalled for more than six months due to delay in obtaining forest clearance. As a result, the partially completed road has deteriorated significantly, causing severe inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

Villagers alleged that despite bringing the issue to the notice of the administration, no concrete steps were taken to resolve it. In protest, they gathered at the panchayat office and prevented district officials including sub-collector Parikshit Sahu from entering the grievance hearing venue.

Tension prevailed outside the panchayat office for some time as the protesters continued their demonstration. Later, police reached the spot and attempted to pacify the agitators.

The sub-collector also held prolonged discussions with the villagers, but the talks failed to produce any breakthrough. The protest ultimately led to the cancellation of the hearing, forcing the officials to return without conducting the scheduled proceedings.