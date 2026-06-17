Koraput farmers allege irregularities in paddy purchase, stage dharna

JEYPORE: Alleging large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement, hundreds of farmers from Jeypore, Kundra, Borigumma and Kotpad blocks of Koraput staged demonstration in front of the district civil supplies office at Jeypore on Tuesday.

The agitators, under the banner of Krushak Kalyan Manch, raised slogans against what they described as mismanagement in paddy procurement process during the ensuing rabi marketing season. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the state government through the chief civil supplies Officer (CSO).

The farmers alleged that despite selling their paddy through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), many cultivators are yet to receive the full benefits and incentives promised by the government. They also complained of delays in lifting paddy from mandis, shortage of gunny bags, and arbitrary deductions of paddy by millers from six to eight kg per quintal during procurement.

In their memorandum, the farmers demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, immediate clearance of pending dues, and strict action against officials and agencies found responsible for lapses.

Secretary of Krushak Kalyan Manch Narendra Pradhan said farmers are suffering heavy financial losses due to procurement-related problems. He urged the government to ensure a transparent and farmer-friendly procurement system and prevent exploitation of cultivators.

The agitators warned of intensifying their protest across Koraput district if their demands were not fulfilled at the earliest.

Officials of the Civil Supplies department received the memorandum and assured the farmers that their grievances would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for consideration.