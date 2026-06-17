Luxury car enters Choudwar jail to receive released gangster, viral video sparks concern

CUTTACK: Choudwar Circle Jail has once again come under scanner after a video showing a luxury SUV entering the prison premises to receive a gangster upon his release, went viral on social media, raising concern over the security arrangements at the jail.

As per the video which went viral on Monday night, a Mahindra Thar entered the jail premises to pick the released gangster Litua Behera. Behera is reportedly a close aide of gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil Dhal Samanta. The incident has sparked questions as to how the vehicle was allowed inside the jail and whether the standard operating procedure was followed by the jail authorities.

“Only authorised vehicles belonging to the jail administration, police, courts or other emergency vehicles of government agencies like ambulance, fire tenders etc., are permitted entry into the jail premises,” said a retired jail staff, wondering how a private car was allowed inside. He said the jail has two gates and except authorised vehicles, no other vehicles are allowed entry.

The incident has triggered concern over breach of security protocols, with many demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter. Choudwar jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul said, the inner gate was opened for the released inmate as per procedure. He, however, refused to divulge any further details.