Odisha asks collectors to identify land for compensatory afforestation projects

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday asked the district collectors to identify suitable land for compensatory afforestation purposes.

Garg, who held a meeting with the collectors, informed that the government is giving importance to identification and protection of suitable government land for compensatory afforestation. Since the Centre and state are implementing various infrastructure and development projects, this initiative is being promoted to maintain a balance between development and environmental protection.

Since creation of green cover is a priority agenda of the government, collectors should complete the process of identifying suitable land and submit report to the government, Garg said.

The chief secretary also reviewed preparations for the NEET-2026 re-examination and stressed that the re-test should be held in a smooth manner.