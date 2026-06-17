Odisha CM Majhi reviews preparations for President Murmu, PM Modi’s visit

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the high-profile visits of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha to join the second anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday assessed the security arrangements and administrative preparedness for the VVIP tours.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister directed all departments to ensure seamless coordination and foolproof security arrangements for the VVIP movement and large public gatherings during the visit.

While the President is scheduled to arrive in Odisha for a two-day visit on June 19, the prime minister will join the former in Rairangpur on June 20, where both the leaders will jointly address a massive public gathering.

The visits coincide with the completion of two years of the state BJP government and 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The event is set to mark a rare occasion of the President and the prime minister sharing a public platform.

As per the meeting, the President will arrive in her home district of Mayurbhanj on June 19. Notably, June 20 marks Murmu’s birthday, which she is set to celebrate in her birthplace and early workplace, Rairangpur. Authorities concerned are making special arrangements to welcome the President in Rairangpur.

The high-profile visits are expected to serve as a catalyst for Odisha’s development agenda. Several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are set to be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid during the event.