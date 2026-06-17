Odisha to hold Subhadra Shakti Samavesh across gram panchayats from June 21

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday presided over a virtual meeting with field-level officials from all districts to review preparedness for the statewide ‘Subhadra Shakti Samavesh’ programme, scheduled to be held from June 21 to 30.

Official sources said the programme will be organised in all gram panchayats of the state with an aim to create widespread awareness about women empowerment and livelihood opportunities.

It will also sensitise self-help group (SHG) members about various government schemes, financial inclusion, skill development, market linkages, and encourage the creation of more ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and ‘Mahalakhpati Didis’.

The deputy chief minister directed officials to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the event across all districts. Later, she chaired an interaction programme with community support staff (CSS) of Mission Shakti in which more than 300 members from all 30 districts participated.

“The dedication, hard work and efficiency of community support staff have been the driving force behind the success of Mission Shakti. Their continuous efforts have helped ensure the effective implementation of various government schemes at the grassroots level,” Parida said.

She further acknowledged the efficient performance of the community support staff, stating that their contribution has helped Odisha secure the top position in the country regarding work efficiency. Parida also reviewed the progress of the grassroots-level activities and provided key directions for strengthening and expanding Mission Shakti programmes in the future.