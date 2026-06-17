Pregnant woman, husband assaulted by mob over money dispute in Odisha's Mayurbhanj village

BARIPADA: A 36-year-old man and his pregnant wife were injured on Tuesday after a mob assaulted them over a monetary dispute at Baghiagadia village under Mayurbhanj’s Kaptipada police limits.

The injured, Sipun Mallick and his eight-month pregnant wife Liza Dehuri (32), worked as daily wage workers at a private farm in Andhra Pradesh. They returned to their native village four days ago to celebrate Raja Sankranti.

On Tuesday morning, a group of around 30 locals, who had also returned from Andhra Pradesh, reportedly came to Sipun’s house and called him outside. They then took him to a village road, tied him to a tree and assaulted him in public, accusing him of failing to return their money.

After being informed by a villager, Liza rushed to the spot in an attempt to protect her husband and defuse the situation. However, she too was reportedly attacked by the mob. Both sustained injuries in the assault.

On receiving information, Kaptipada police reached the spot, rescued the couple and rushed them to hospital for treatment. Doctors said Liza had sustained more serious injuries than her husband. As she is eight months pregnant, doctors advised an ultrasound examination to assess the condition of the unborn child.