Rourkela man hacked to death in daylight attack, residents protest over police inaction

ROURKELA: Tension erupted in Sector-6 of Rourkela after miscreants brutally hacked a 29-year-old man with sharp weapons in Saguan plantation area near Ganjampali slum on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Toofan Bindhani. Police attributed the murder to previous enmity.

IIC of Sector-7 police station Rabindra Patra said two days ago, Bindhani had a fierce quarrel with the assailants. Preliminary investigation revealed that Bindhani and his friends Subhendu Sethi, Gulu Majhi, Divya Bag and Rakesh Naik were having food at an isolated place in the plantation area near Ganjampali. At around 1.30 pm, 10 miscreants arrived at the spot and unleashed a deadly attack with sharp weapons including swords and axes.

Patra said Bidhani died at the spot while Subhendu suffered cut injuries to his hands. The assailants escaped immediately after the assault.

As the news of Bindhani’s murder spread, angry residents of Ganjampali slum laid siege to the Sector-7 police station in the evening, demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in the crime.

Alleging that the organised attack was carried out under a planned conspiracy, the agitators blamed lax policing for the murder. The residents claimed that earlier, there was an attempt to murder another local youth, but police allegedly did not take any action in the case, thereby emboldening the culprits.