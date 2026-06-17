SIR forms distributed to 99.2 per cent voters in Odisha, 46% digitisation complete

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has successfully distributed enumeration forms to 99.2 per cent of its voters during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

This was informed during a review meeting chaired by senior deputy election commissioner Gyanesh Bharti here on Tuesday. The meeting further informed that Odisha had 3.33 crore voters during the pre-SIR stage, out of which mapping of 3.16 crore voters, translating to 94.6 per cent, has been successfully completed. Around 5.34 per cent remain un-mapped.

Bharati was informed that out of 99.2 per cent to whom enumeration forms were distributed, digitisation of 46.44 per cent of voters has been completed. He held discussions will collectors of nine districts regarding the status in their jurisdictions.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the SIR exercise in the state, Bharti directed that all processes be completed ahead of the timeline. He further stressed that not a single eligible voter in Odisha should be left out of the rolls.

As it is, the transfers of officials engaged in the SIR work in all constituencies of the state have, meanwhile, been stopped to ensure smooth and timely completion of the exercise.

Though the last date for distribution and submission of enumeration forms is June 28, chief electoral officer RS Gopalan directed collectors of the nine districts to complete all processes by June 23 and 24 to expedite the work.

On this occasion, additional CEO Sushant Kumar Mishra gave a presentation on the progress of the SIR exercise in the state. Around 275 additional assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) have been appointed to ensure efficient management of the exercise.