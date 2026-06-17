Trace & make public the missing Kandhamal riots probe report, Trust urges Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the state government filed an FIR about disappearance of two commission of inquiry reports from the office of the chief minister, the Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Smruti Nyas on Tuesday urged the state government to trace and make public inquiry commission report related to the assassination of VHP leader Lakshmanananda Saraswati and the violence that followed.

Addressing a press conference here, Nyas trustee Rupendra Kanhar said the reported disappearance of the commission report has caused anxiety and dissatisfaction among people of the state. He said the issue remains emotionally significant for lakhs of people and therefore warrants urgent government intervention.

He said a delegation of the Nyas led by its chairman Swami Jeeban Muktananda Puri met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 14 and submitted a memorandum expressing serious concern over the missing inquiry commission report. The delegation urged the chief minister to initiate immediate steps to locate and recover the missing report within a fixed timeframe.

It also sought stringent action against any officials or individuals found responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty that may have led to the report going missing.

The Nyas, a trust dedicated for tribal welfare, cow protection and the preservation of indigenous belief systems, demanded that the interim findings of the commission headed by Justice Sarat Chandra Mohapatra and Justice Basudev Panigrahi be made public in the interest of transparency and accountability.