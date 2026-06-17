Two Odisha engineers accused of forging deputy speaker’s signature for transfer requests

BHUBANESWAR: Two assistant executive engineers (AEEs) have been accused of forging the signature and demi-official (DO) pad of deputy speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi to secure transfers to blocks of their choice.

A complaint has been lodged at the Capital police station against Monalisa Behera, AEE of Banspal block, and Laxman Hembram, AEE of Harichandrapur block, both in Keonjhar district. The complaint was filed by Bhoi’s personal secretary Niranjan Kumar Sha.

According to the complaint, the two engineers reportedly fabricated documents carrying the forged signature of the deputy speaker and used his official DO pad to seek transfers from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. Behera had reportedly sought a posting to Bargaon block, while Hembram was seeking a transfer to Sadar block in Sundargarh district.

The deputy speaker’s office clarified that the documents were neither issued nor authorised by Bhoi.

The complaint further alleged that the accused forged the deputy speaker’s signature, fabricated and reproduced official documents, and unauthorisedly used his DO pad. The acts amount to forgery, misuse of government records and service rules, and possible violations under the Information Technology Act. Sha said police have initiated an inquiry and that stringent legal action would be taken if the allegations are substantiated.