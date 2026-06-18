CM Majhi proposes plan to boost trade ties with Singapore

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to deepen economic ties with Singapore and accelerate the execution of bilateral investment initiatives, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday proposed the creation of a dedicated structured engagement mechanism to facilitate implementation of projects and partnerships.

The CM made the proposal during a high-level meeting with Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong on Wednesday.

Majhi highlighted his government’s efforts to position Odisha as a preferred investment destination by leveraging Singapore’s global expertise in urban planning, clean energy, port-led development, technology and skill development. “Singapore is a natural partner in Odisha’s journey towards achieving the goals of ‘Samruddha Odisha 2036’ and contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” he said.

The proposed engagement framework is expected to provide an institutional platform for regular interactions, monitoring of projects and faster resolution of implementation bottlenecks, thereby enhancing investor confidence, Majhi said.

He assured Singaporean investors of comprehensive facilitation through the state’s single-window clearance system and expedited decision-making on investment proposals.

The CM invited Singaporean business delegations to explore opportunities in green energy, urban infrastructure and skilling initiatives, sectors that are expected to play a critical role in Odisha’s next phase of industrial growth.

The Singapore High Commissioner congratulated Majhi for completion of two of his government and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to support the state’s development agenda. Chief secretary Anu Garg, ACS (Home) Hemant Sharma and ACS (Energy) Vishal Dev attended the meeting.