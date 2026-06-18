Four held for abducting, assaulting youth in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police in Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested four persons from K Nuagaon in connection with the kidnapping and assault of a 23-year-old youth.

The accused are Nigam Gouda (39), Sankar Gouda (26), Sangram Panigrahy (27) and Amar Nath Sahu (27), all residents of Golanthara area.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, Bijaya Kumar Bisoyi of K Nuagaon village, was waiting for a bus at Dhanaghara to travel to Angul. The four accused allegedly abducted Bijay, assaulted him with fists and kicks, and forcibly took him to a crematorium near Khosabadi road.

Police said the accused had reportedly planned to kill the victim. However, Bisoyi managed to escape from their custody and later lodged a complaint with K Nuagaon police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. Police also seized a knife, two motorcycles and four mobile phones from them.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they had kidnapped and taken Bisoyi to the crematorium to intimidate him over an old enmity. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.