Hirakud wetland sees rise in bird breeding

SAMBALPUR: A designated Ramsar Site, the Hirakud wetland has recorded a remarkable increase in summer bird breeding activity this year, reflecting the improving ecological health of the biodiversity hub.

According to a recent assessment conducted by the Hirakud Wildlife Division, 19 bird species were found nesting across the wetland and its adjoining habitats during the summer this year, compared to 10 species documented in 2025. Similarly, nesting colonies were documented on 28 islands this year, up from 26 in 2025, with Tupa Dungri and Bhalu Dunguri emerging as new breeding sites.

Wildlife officials said the increase is particularly encouraging as some migratory birds that usually leave the region after winter have stayed back and begun breeding in the wetland. Their presence, along with the growing number of resident birds nesting in the area, points to favourable ecological conditions in and around the reservoir.

Among the species recorded nesting this year were little tern, river tern, gull-billed tern, small and oriental pratincoles, Indian skimmer, little ringed plover, painted stork and black-headed ibis. Officials attributed the rise in nesting activity to a combination of habitat protection, reduced disturbance and active community participation.

“To ensure a disturbance-free breeding season, we regulated fishing, boat movement and livestock grazing around nesting colonies. Since mid-April, fishing has been prohibited around all 28 nesting islands, and no-entry zones have been enforced near critical breeding sites to protect nesting birds and their chicks,” said DFO of Hirakud Wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das.