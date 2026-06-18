Odisha HLCA approves 20 projects worth over Rs 76K crore, to create 50,500 jobs

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved 20 mega projects entailing investment of Rs 76,612 crore across nine districts with the potential to create more than 50,500 jobs.

The approvals signal a strategic shift towards advanced manufacturing and new-age sectors such as lab-grown diamonds, rare earth magnets, green energy equipment and value-added minerals, besides traditional industries like steel and power.

“As our government completes two years, Odisha has emerged one of the key investment destinations in the country. Progressive policies, improved ease-of-doing business and strong infrastructure have enabled us to attract investments across both traditional and emerging sectors,” Majhi said.

A key highlight of the meeting was the emergence of Odisha as a hub for lab-grown diamond manufacturing. Three companies - Kira Diam LLP, Anjali Labtech Ltd and Grow Magnificent Pvt Ltd - will invest a combined Rs 9,817.50 crore in Khurda district, creating around 8,100 jobs.

Green energy also figured prominently in the investment pipeline. Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd will invest Rs 10,000 crore in Ganjam to set up ingot, wafer and solar PV cell manufacturing facilities, generating 5,000 jobs. Similarly, Saatvik Solar Industries will invest another Rs 1,709.81 crore in solar cell manufacturing.

The state’s push towards critical minerals gained momentum with projects in rare earth-based products. Larsen & Toubro and N.A.N. Magnetech will jointly invest Rs 3,650 crore in permanent magnet manufacturing, while World Titanium Industry plans a Rs 2,800 crore titanium dioxide project in Ganjam.