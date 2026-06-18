Odisha: Monsoon arrives late but Koraput district farmers happy

JEYPORE: After an anxious wait of nearly four months marked by scorching temperatures and deficient rainfall, monsoon showers finally swept across Koraput district on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of farmers and reviving hopes for the ongoing kharif cultivation season.

Widespread rainfall was reported from the plains of Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra, Borigumma and Boipariguda blocks, while the hilly and tribal-dominated regions of Nandapur, Pottangi, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Lamtaput also received moderate to heavy showers.

Agriculture experts said the onset of monsoon has been delayed by nearly 25 days this year. Normally, agricultural operations for kharif crops commence around May 20 in the district. However, the prolonged dry spell stalled sowing activities, leaving farmers increasingly worried about crop prospects.

They said timely rainfall during June is crucial for nursery raising, transplantation of paddy and sowing of other rain-fed crops. Any further delay in monsoon could have adversely impacted the agricultural calendar and crop productivity.