PIL filed in Orissa HC alleges misuse of funds in Subhadra Yojana, MKBY

CUTTACK: A PIL filed in the Orissa High Court has challenged the constitutional and legal validity of the state government’s flagship welfare schemes - Subhadra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana (MKBY), seeking directions to discontinue their implementation.

The petition was recently filed by 78-year-old Cuttack-based advocate Ramanta Nayak, who contended that the two schemes violated the provisions of the Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (OFRBM) Act, 2005.

He alleged that the programmes involve large-scale and unconstitutional withdrawals from the state’s Consolidated Fund and amount to misuse of public money under the guise of women’s empowerment.

The petition named the chief secretary, Finance secretary and Women and Child Development department as parties in the case. However, it has not been taken up for hearing so far.

Nayak pointed out that the Subhadra Yojana envisages direct cash transfer of Rs 50,000 to each eligible beneficiary for over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Under the scheme, women aged between 21 and 60 years receive annual assistance of Rs 10,000 in two installments. The scheme aims to cover around one crore women across the state.