Pregnant woman’s death triggers assault on doctor in Odisha's Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: A doctor at the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) was reportedly assaulted by family members of a pregnant woman who died during treatment for a suspected snakebite on Wednesday.
The assault on Dr Sidhant Adarsh (30) sparked an outcry from the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) which threatened to launch a statewide agitation if no action was taken against the attackers in next 48 hours.
Sources said Bandana Mondal (29) of MV-43 under Malkangiri block was admitted to the DHH late on Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a snakebite and was treated by Dr Sidhant. However, she died on Wednesday. Enraged by the death of the seven-month pregnant woman, her family members and villagers allegedly assaulted Dr Sidhant on the hospital premises, accusing him of negligence.
Family members alleged that despite Bandana repeatedly claiming that she was bitten by a snake, the doctor initially did not find any visible fang mark and only administered medication to control vomiting. They further claimed that the anti-snake venom (ASV) was administered later after which her condition deteriorated and she died.
When the situation went out of control, Malkangiri Town police rushed to the hospital and rescued the doctor from the mob. The body was seized for postmortem.
As the news of the assault on Dr Sidhant spread, the OMSA condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits. The OMSA said doctors across the district would suspend OPD service, excluding emergency services, if the attackers were not arrested soon. The association also announced to launch a statewide protest if no action was taken in next 48 hours.
CDMO (in-charge) of Malkangiri Nihar Ranjan Praharaj said a detailed inquiry would reveal the facts surrounding the incident.
Malkangiri Town IIC Regan Kindo said a case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by Dr Sidhant. Further investigation is underway. SP Vinod Patil said appropriate action would be taken against those found involved in the attack on the doctor.