Pregnant woman’s death triggers assault on doctor in Odisha's Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: A doctor at the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) was reportedly assaulted by family members of a pregnant woman who died during treatment for a suspected snakebite on Wednesday.

The assault on Dr Sidhant Adarsh (30) sparked an outcry from the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) which threatened to launch a statewide agitation if no action was taken against the attackers in next 48 hours.

Sources said Bandana Mondal (29) of MV-43 under Malkangiri block was admitted to the DHH late on Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a snakebite and was treated by Dr Sidhant. However, she died on Wednesday. Enraged by the death of the seven-month pregnant woman, her family members and villagers allegedly assaulted Dr Sidhant on the hospital premises, accusing him of negligence.

Family members alleged that despite Bandana repeatedly claiming that she was bitten by a snake, the doctor initially did not find any visible fang mark and only administered medication to control vomiting. They further claimed that the anti-snake venom (ASV) was administered later after which her condition deteriorated and she died.