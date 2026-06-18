Summer vacation extended in multiple Odisha districts amid soaring mercury levels, sultry weather

BHUBANESWAR: Amid soaring mercury level and sultry weather conditions, summer vacation has been briefly extended for schools across multiple districts.

Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, the district administrations of Angul, Ganjam and Sonepur have extended the summer vacation till June 20 and schools in these districts will reopen on June 22.

Officials said the decision has been taken keeping in view the students’ safety. On the other hand, Balangir and Nuapada administrations announced to hold morning classes for schools in the districts till June 20. In Nuapada, the timing of morning classes during this period will be 6.30 am to 11.30 am.

The schools across the state were scheduled to reopen from June 18 following the summer vacation. However, prevailing extreme weather conditions have forced multiple districts to revise their schedule.