Odisha

Summer vacation extended in multiple Odisha districts amid soaring mercury levels, sultry weather

The schools across the state were scheduled to reopen from June 18 following the summer vacation.
A youth dive into the holy tank of Bindu Sagar, seeking relief from the scorching heat in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
A youth dive into the holy tank of Bindu Sagar, seeking relief from the scorching heat in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.(Photo | Shamim Qureshy, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: Amid soaring mercury level and sultry weather conditions, summer vacation has been briefly extended for schools across multiple districts.

Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, the district administrations of Angul, Ganjam and Sonepur have extended the summer vacation till June 20 and schools in these districts will reopen on June 22.

Officials said the decision has been taken keeping in view the students’ safety. On the other hand, Balangir and Nuapada administrations announced to hold morning classes for schools in the districts till June 20. In Nuapada, the timing of morning classes during this period will be 6.30 am to 11.30 am.

The schools across the state were scheduled to reopen from June 18 following the summer vacation. However, prevailing extreme weather conditions have forced multiple districts to revise their schedule.

summer vacation
mercury level