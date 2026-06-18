Textbook errors: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik tears into BJP for 'big disrespect' to Odia language

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government over errors in Odia textbooks and said the BJP has caused the greatest disrespect to Odia language after coming to power with the ‘Odia Asmita’ slogan.

In a social media post, the leader of the Opposition said it reflects the extremely irresponsible and callous attitude of the government towards education. While the government is unable to provide textbooks to children on time, the numerous errors have shattered children’s hopes for a better education.

Stating that education is the backbone of life which paves the path to prosperity, Naveen said the education system in the state has collapsed. “Is this how the BJP government wants to build the future of children,” he added.

Misrepresenting the names of great personalities, referring to Brahmapur as a district instead of Ganjam, and writing incorrect spellings are not trivial matters, he said and added, the way children’s education from childhood is being compromised is unpardonable. He called for error-free textbooks to be provided immediately and quality education for children ensured.