Woman’s body found packed in bag in Odisha's Rayagada district, cops suspect murder

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a bag at Khaliguda under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

Sources said locals spotted a bag emitting a foul smell and raised an alarm. On being informed, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gourahari Sahu along with a scientific team reached the spot for investigation.

Police said identity of the middle-aged woman is yet to be ascertained. The injuries on her face indicate that she was murdered. It is suspected that after killing the woman, miscreants packed her body in the bag and dumped it in the area.

The SDPO said CCTV footage of nearby areas is being examined to identify the persons who dumped the bag. The body has been sent for autopsy. The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway, he added.