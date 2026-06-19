16 arrested for attack on two NGO workers in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Kalyansinghpur police in Rayagada district on Thursday arrested 16 persons for their alleged involvement in the assault of two NGO workers who were mistaken for child lifters.

On Tuesday, a group of villagers reportedly attacked two employees of an NGO including a woman on suspicion of being child kidnappers.

Police sources said the victims, Suman Jha of Azadpur in Delhi and Arpita Sutaria of Surat in Gujarat, were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi. While passing through Kandulguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat in Kalyansinghpur block, they reportedly stopped to ask villagers for directions.

The duo also interacted with local children, joined them in riding swings during the Raja festival and distributed biscuits. Their activities reportedly triggered suspicion among some villagers, who spread rumours that they were child kidnappers. Soon, a crowd gathered and allegedly assaulted the two NGO workers.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that around 40 to 50 people were involved in the attack. Four separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahu said strict action would be taken against everyone involved in the assault. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the other accused.