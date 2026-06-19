Assault on doctor: Six held, OMSA warns of intensifying agitation

MALKANGIRI : Malkangiri police on Thursday arrested six persons on charges of assaulting a doctor at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) even as the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) warned of intensifying protest if adequate security was not ensured for healthcare workers.

The accused, all residents of MV-43, had reportedly assaulted Dr Sidhant Adarsh (30) on the DHH premises after the death of a pregnant woman during treatment for a suspected snakebite on Wednesday.

Police said based on the complaint of Dr Sidhant, a case was registered and investigation launched. Acting on the basis of evidence and eyewitness accounts, the accused were arrested and produced in court. Efforts are on to identify other persons involved in the attack and nab them.Further investigation is underway, said a police officer.

Meanwhile, doctors of the DHH and members of OMSA wore black badges and staged a silent protest, condemning the assault on Dr Sidhant. Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the doctors said repeated attacks on medical professionals have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, affecting the delivery of healthcare services.