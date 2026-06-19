BJP ministers highlight Odisha government’s two-year performance

SAMBALPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR : To mark the completion of its two years in office, the BJP government showcased its achievements at ‘Bikash ra Dhara, Odisha Sara’ programmes held in Sambalpur and Jagatsinghpur on Thursday

Addressing the programme in Sambalpur, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives, infrastructure projects and policy reforms undertaken during the past two years. They claimed that the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has prioritised transparency, welfare delivery, education, healthcare and employment generation.

The ministers further pointed to proposed investments in skill development, textile industries, tourism and infrastructure including World Skill Centre, establishment of textile units, development of Hirakud as a world-class tourism destination, expansion of healthcare facilities, new educational institutions and implementation of free education from KG to PG level.

Similarly in Jagatsinghpur, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo reiterated that the state government remains committed to addressing public issues and accelerating development across the state. He said establishment of the JSW Steel plant would pave way for employment generation and industrial development in Jagatsinghpur district.