Ensure timely release of pension for poor, Naveen urges Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to resolve the issues pertaining to delay in release of pension under different social security schemes.

In a social media post, the LoP said, “It is extremely heartbreaking that poor people are not getting pension. What is the use of the BJP government in Odisha, which has completed two years when for more than three months, lakhs of people in the state have been facing widespread problems without receiving pensions under social security schemes,” he said.

Naveen further questioned the government’s silence on the matter and alleged that the BJP came to power in the state by making false promises of increasing pension. He sought immediate intervention of the chief minister to address the issue.