Health minister escapes unhurt in road mishap in Odisha

KEONJHAR: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling narrowly escaped after his vehicle met with an accident on NH-49 near Jagmohanpur intersection under Telkoi police limits here on Thursday.

Mahaling was heading to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district to attend a programme to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government when the mishap took place. Sources said the pilot vehicle ahead of the minister’s convoy suddenly applied brakes near a speed breaker at Jagmohanpur intersection. The minister’s vehicle, which was following closely behind, rammed into the pilot vehicle.

The impact triggered the deployment of the vehicle’s airbags, helping avert any serious injury. Mahaling escaped unharmed and later continued his journey in another vehicle.

On being informed, Telkoi police reached the spot and removed the damaged vehicle from the road to ensure smooth traffic movement.