Medical officer faces disciplinary action over forged birth and death certificates in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against medical officer of Kujang community health centre (CHC) Dr Chetna Purohit and multipurpose health worker Surjit Pradhan for allegedly issuing fake and forged birth and death certificates.

Purohit, who is also the registrar of Births and Deaths, and Pradhan reportedly shared official user IDs,passwords and digital signatures with unauthorised persons, facilitating the issuance of fraudulent certificates.

Sources said concerns were raised after it was found that fake birth and death certificates were issued in Jagatsinghpur district through illegal transactions.Besides, it was alleged that the ownership and custodianship of user IDs and passwords provided by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for online registration and certification of births and deaths were misused.

Purohit allegedly shared her user ID,password and DSC digital key with Pradhan and subsequently, fake birth and death certificates were issued between July 18, 2025 and March 8 this year.

After the forgery came to light, the director of Health Intelligence and Vital Statistics ordered the Jagatsinghpur district registrar of Births and Deaths to conduct a joint inquiry into the matter.

On June 3, a joint inquiry team led by district public health officer Pramod Kumar Barik conducted investigation in presence of Purohit.In its report, the team stated that Purohit was liable for disciplinary action under the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.

CDMO and district registrar of Births and Deaths Dr Saroj Kumar Jena said disciplinary action has been initiated against Purohit and Pradhan for their involvement in issuance of forged birth and death certificates.

“Stringent action will be taken against those found involved in the forgery. It has been decided to cancel all forged birth and death certificates issued from Kujang CHC during July 18, 2025 and March 8, 2026,” Dr Jena said.