Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders proceedings against 128 absentee docs

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed disciplinary proceedings against 128 medical officers and dental surgeons who have remained absent from duty for more than five years.

The action comes amid the government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure availability of medical professionals in public healthcare institutions across the state.

As per official sources, the 128 doctors were found to be unauthorisedly absent from the respective postings in various government hospitals. The Health department had earlier issued public notices through newspapers seeking information regarding their whereabouts and service status. Following non-compliance with the notice, the chief minister directed the department to initiate disciplinary proceeding against the erring officials.

In another development, Majhi ordered dismissal of former medical officer of Kandhamal Police Hospital, Dr Bichakshana Panigrahi from government service, over his reported absence from duty without authorisation since 2012.