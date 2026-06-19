Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders proceedings against 128 absentee docs

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed disciplinary proceedings against 128 medical officers and dental surgeons who have remained absent from duty for more than five years.
The action comes amid the government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure availability of medical professionals in public healthcare institutions across the state.
As per official sources, the 128 doctors were found to be unauthorisedly absent from the respective postings in various government hospitals. The Health department had earlier issued public notices through newspapers seeking information regarding their whereabouts and service status. Following non-compliance with the notice, the chief minister directed the department to initiate disciplinary proceeding against the erring officials.
In another development, Majhi ordered dismissal of former medical officer of Kandhamal Police Hospital, Dr Bichakshana Panigrahi from government service, over his reported absence from duty without authorisation since 2012.
The department had repeatedly issued notices directing her to explain her prolonged absence, and resume duty. However, Dr Panigrahi failed to respond and comply with the directives, prompting the government to terminate her from service.
The chief minister said the government has been expanding medical infrastructure by establishing new hospitals, modernising existing healthcare facilities and opening new medical colleges to strengthen medical education and healthcare access. “Despite these efforts, several doctors remain absent even after being appointed to public service. Such conduct cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” Majhi said.
The crackdown is being viewed as part of the state government’s broader push to improve governance and ensure efficient delivery of public services, particularly in the healthcare sector where shortages of medical personnel continue to affect patient care in several regions.