Odisha man killed by father and brother over property

BERHAMPUR: Day after a 41-year-old man was strangled and beaten to death in Nayagarh’s Gadabanikilo village, Ranapur police on Thursday arrested his father for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Police said Bijay Martha was killed by his father Harihar Martha (63) and younger brother Ajay Martha (31) over a property dispute. Ajay is reportedly absconding after committing the crime.

Sources said about nine years ago, Bijay had married Manjulata of Nandapur against his family’s wishes. Subsequently, Harihar did not allow the couple to stay in the family home, forcing them to live in a rented house elsewhere.