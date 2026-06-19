Odisha man killed by father and brother over property

BERHAMPUR: Day after a 41-year-old man was strangled and beaten to death in Nayagarh’s Gadabanikilo village, Ranapur police on Thursday arrested his father for his alleged involvement in the crime.
Police said Bijay Martha was killed by his father Harihar Martha (63) and younger brother Ajay Martha (31) over a property dispute. Ajay is reportedly absconding after committing the crime.
Sources said about nine years ago, Bijay had married Manjulata of Nandapur against his family’s wishes. Subsequently, Harihar did not allow the couple to stay in the family home, forcing them to live in a rented house elsewhere.
Tensions escalated recently after Harihar transferred a portion of his land in the name of his younger son Ajay. On learning about the land transfer, Bijay reportedly arrived at his father’s house in an inebriated condition on Wednesday afternoon and hurled abuses at family members.
A heated argument ensued which soon turned ugly. In a fit of rage, Harihar reportedly strangled Bijay using a towel, while Ajay repeatedly assaulted him with a wooden plank, leading to his death at around 4 pm, said police.
Later in the night, Manjulata filed a complaint in Ranapur police station. Acting swiftly, police registered a case and a team led by Ranpur IIC Ashish Dev Sahu launched an investigation. Subsequently, Harihar was arrested and produced in court. Ajay is on the run and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him, said police.
On the day, the deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem examination at Ranpur community health centre.